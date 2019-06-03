How You Made You Fall In Love With Joe Goldberg on Purpose...At First

If you couldn't help but feel a little bit attracted to Penn Badgley's character in You, congrats! That's exactly what was supposed to happen, at least at first.

In a couple of new interviews, You showrunner Sera Gamble has been talking about adapting the show from the books by Caroline Kepnes, and the way the character and the show were designed to make Joe Goldberg (Badgley) the ultimate leading romcom man...until you discover that he's an extra creepy stalkery murderer.

"There's a very vocal contingent of fans of Caroline Kepnes' book who were like, 'I heart Joe.' Essentially what she's done is taken the classic romantic hero and just peeled back the gloss and sheen and John Cusack with the boom box and she followed it to its logical conclusion," Gamble told THR during their annual drama showrunner roundtable. "I mean, if you turn off the sappy music and turn on a David Fincher score, romantic comedies are stalker movies."