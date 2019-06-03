Watching John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Negotiate for Candy Is the Sweetest Treat

It's hard to say no to this precious face.

Chrissy Teigen recently admitted her daughter Luna can be quite the "spitfire." But according to mom's latest Instagram posts, her three-year-old baby girl has already become an impressive negotiator too.

"I now call to order the meeting of the candy," Chrissy proclaimed in an adorable video posted this morning. "First off Luna, I would like you to speak. Tell me about why you deserve the candy?"

"I want the candy because I want it and I like it," Luna shared.

Okay, okay. But mama needs a real good reason for giving away even more sugar. "Are you going to be good?" Chrissy asked. "Are you going to not scream during your sleep?"