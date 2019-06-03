Miley Cyrus Felt "Unsettled" by Fan Groping Incident in Barcelona

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jun. 3, 2019 12:40 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Miley Cyrus

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Miley Cyrus was groped by a fan this weekend while reportedly exiting her hotel in Barcelona.

According to a viral video of the incident, the 26-year-old singer was walking past a crowd of people with her husband Liam Hemsworth when a stranger grabbed her hair and threw an arm around her neck to pull her in for a kiss.

The footage, which was uploaded to Twitter on June 2, showed the artist trying to avoid the fan's physical contact and her security team stepping in to intervene. Hemsworth was also spotted wrapping his arm around his wife and trying to shield her from any other inappropriate behavior as they headed to their car. 

While a source told E! News the musician "always respects her fans' enthusiasm," the insider noted Cyrus was "certainly unsettled by this." The source also said the "Wrecking Ball" star is "doing fine now." 

Cyrus has yet to publicly comment on the incident.

Watch

Miley Cyrus Raps About Nicki Minaj & Cardi B in New Song Cattitude

Cyrus was in Barcelona for Primavera Sound 2019. The "Malibu" artist had performed at the music festival on May 31 as part of her promotion for her new EP She Is Coming, which she had released that same day.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Miley Cyrus , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Craig Federighi, WWDC 2019, Apple

Apple Is Breaking Up With iTunes and the Internet Has Mixed Feelings

Jill Duggar, Derick Dillard

Jill Duggar Is Revealing Her NSFW Tips to Keep a Marriage's ''Fire'' Alive

You, Penn Badgley, Netflix, Lifetime

How You Made You Fall In Love With Joe Goldberg on Purpose...At First

Tom Ellis, Meaghan Oppenheimer

Lucifer Star Tom Ellis Marries Meaghan Oppenheimer in Star-Studded Ceremony

Beyonce, 2019 Wearable Art Gala, Instagram

Hear Beyoncé Voice Nala for the First Time in New The Lion King Teaser

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Luna

Watching John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Negotiate for Candy Is the Sweetest Treat

Prince Harry, Donald Trump

Prince Harry and Donald Trump Attend Palace Exhibit After President's Meghan Markle Remark

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.