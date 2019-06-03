Prince Harry and Donald Trump Attend Palace Exhibit After President's Meghan Markle Remark

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jun. 3, 2019 12:23 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Prince Harry, Donald Trump

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images/WPA Pool/Getty Images

President Donald Trump's state visit continues on in the U.K., following his headline-making comments about Meghan Markle.

After arriving in the London on Monday, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump met with members of the royal family for an exhibit at Buckingham Palace. Footage shows the couple viewing items from the Royal Collection at the exhibit alongside Queen Elizabeth II, while Prince Harry chats with Ivanka Trump on the opposite end of the room. California-born Markle, who is on maternity leave after recently giving birth to baby Archie, was not in attendance.

It was just days ago that Trump sparked controversy over comments he made about Markle during a recorded interview with The Sun.

Watch

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Embracing Royal Life Their Way

During the interview, which took place in the Oval Office ahead of the trip, Trump was told he wouldn't be meeting with Markle during his visit, which he didn't realize. Trump was then asked if he's "sorry not to see her" because Markle "wasn't so nice" about him during his presidential campaign.

"I didn't know that," Trump replied in the audio recording. "No, I hope she's OK. I did not know that."

Prince Harry, Ivanka Trump

Tolga Akmen - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The comments refer to Markle's 2016 chat on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, during which Markle called Trump "divisive" and "misogynistic." It was also stated that Markle said she might move to Canada if Trump was elected, with The Sun interviewer noting that she instead moved to the U.K.

"A lot of people moving here [to the U.S.]," Trump replied. "So, what can I say? No, I didn't know that she was nasty."

Trump went on to say that he thinks it's "nice" to have an American princess.

"I think it's nice and I'm sure she'll do excellently," Trump continued. "She'll be very good, she'll very good. I hope she does."

Queen Elizabeth II, Donald Trump

WPA Pool/Getty Images

In response to headlines stating that Trump had called Markle "nasty," he took to Twitter to post a denial.

"I never called Meghan Markle 'nasty.' Made up by the Fake News Media, and they got caught cold!" Trump wrote. "Will @CNN, @nytimes and others apologize? Doubt it!"

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Prince Harry , Donald Trump , Meghan Markle , Royals , Sightings , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Tom Ellis, Meaghan Oppenheimer

Lucifer Star Tom Ellis Marries Meaghan Oppenheimer in Star-Studded Ceremony

Beyonce, 2019 Wearable Art Gala, Instagram

Hear Beyoncé Voice Nala for the First Time in New The Lion King Teaser

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Luna

Watching John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Negotiate for Candy Is the Sweetest Treat

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Felt "Unsettled" by Fan Groping Incident in Barcelona

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, 2019 Met Gala

Diplo Didn't Know Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Vegas Wedding Was Serious

Rose Leslie

Rose Leslie Is All Smiles at Music Festival Amid Husband Kit Harington's Treatment Stay

Ciara

Ciara Fulfills College "Dream" by Completing Harvard Business Course

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.