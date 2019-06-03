Prince Harry and Donald Trump Attend Palace Exhibit After President's Meghan Markle Remark

President Donald Trump's state visit continues on in the U.K., following his headline-making comments about Meghan Markle.

After arriving in the London on Monday, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump met with members of the royal family for an exhibit at Buckingham Palace. Footage shows the couple viewing items from the Royal Collection at the exhibit alongside Queen Elizabeth II, while Prince Harry chats with Ivanka Trump on the opposite end of the room. California-born Markle, who is on maternity leave after recently giving birth to baby Archie, was not in attendance.

It was just days ago that Trump sparked controversy over comments he made about Markle during a recorded interview with The Sun.