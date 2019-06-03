EXCLUSIVE!

Meet 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Jenny—She's Hiding a Big Secret From Her Family

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jun. 3, 2019 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Jenny is just like everybody else. She just wanted to be happy.

"Everyone's entitled to happiness," Jenny, 60, says in the above exclusive sneak peek from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. "I thought I found it once, I was married for 15 years. Everything was fine as far as I knew, so when I found out he was leaving me for somebody else, that was a huge blow to my self-esteem. And after my divorce, life was scary. I didn't really think I would find love again, to tell you the truth."

Then one day she got a friend request on Facebook. But "Michael Jones" wasn't really Michael Jones. Jenny was catfished. Yet she's now preparing for a move to India—and her family doesn't know the truth.

Watch

90 Day Fiance Stars Russ & Paola Talk Baby Axel

"I never told you guys this ‘cause I didn't really want to talk about it, but early on he actually didn't tell me who he really was exactly," Jenny says.

So, who is "Michael Jones"?

He's Sumit, a 30-year-old man from India. After he came clean about the catfish, Jenny met him in person. But just because he fessed up, doesn't mean there aren't any more hurdled in their way.

You'll meet the real man behind the catfish on Monday, June 3 at 9 p.m. when 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way premieres. In the meantime, get acquainted with the new couples below.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

TLC

Corey and Evelin

Corey, 31, met Evelin, 26, while on a trip to Ecuador. After four years of dating, Corey was ready for the next step: relocating since Evelin didn't want to move to the US.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

TLC

Tiffany and Ronald

Tiffany, 27, met Ronald, 29, on a trip to South Africa with a friend. Ronald quickly proposed...but neglected to tell her about his gambling addiction and criminal record. He went to rehab, but is Tiffany ready to uproot her 8-year-old son and move across the world with a man who may have more than a checkered past?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

TLC

Paul and Karine

90 Day viewers are familiar with Paul and Karine. Paul traveled to meet Karine in Brazil on Before the 90 Days. Now, they're married and welcomed a son. But can Paul adjust to life in Brazil with a new baby?

Article continues below

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

TLC

Laura and Aladin

Laura, 51, met Aladin, 29, on Facebook. After just eight months she flew to meet Aladin in Qatar and days later they were engaged. In a press release, TLC said, "Aladin is a young, handsome personal trainer, and Laura is afraid their relationship might be too good to be true." Can Laura overcome her trust issues and insecurities over the 20-year age difference, to live happily ever after in Qatar? Will both their families accept the relationship?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

TLC

Deavan and Jihoon

Deavan, a 22-year-old single mom, met Jihoon, 29, on a dating app. Jihoon flew to meet Deavan in Salt Lake City, Utah,and the couple left the first meeting with a bun in the oven. Deavan is ready to marry and move to South Korea, but a language barrier and possible parent problems may hold this couple back from happily wedded bliss.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

TLC

Jenny and Sumit

Jenny, 60, met Sumit, 30, when he catfished her. Sumit eventually came clean, she forgave him and traveled to India from Palm Springs, California, to meet him. Her trip was cut short when Sumit's parents refused to accept her. Now, she's planning to move to India permanently, leaving behind her children, grandchildren and friends. But Sumit doesn't want his traditional Hindu family finding out about his older American bride.

Article continues below

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way premieres Monday, June 3 on TLC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ 90 Day Fiancé , Reality TV , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment , VG

Trending Stories

Latest News

"90 Day Fiance: The Other Way" Exclusive: Jenny Gets Catfished

Game of Thrones, Gendry

Has the Passage of Time Made You Like the Game of Thrones Finale?

13 Reasons Why

Hannah Baker, Is That You? See 13 Reasons Why's Katherine Langford In Her New Cursed Role

LGBT TV

From All in the Family to Pose and Special, Celebrate TV's LGBTQ History

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4

It's Sex Therapists and Mysterious Phone Calls on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Vanessa Lachey, La La Anthony

BH90210 Casts Vanessa Lachey and La La Anthony, But As Fictional Wives

Big Little Lies Season 2

Meryl Streep and 7 Other Reasons You're Going to Die Over Big Little Lies Season 2

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.