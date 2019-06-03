Queen Elizabeth II Gives Donald Trump the Royal Treatment During U.K. State Visit

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jun. 3, 2019 6:40 AM

Donald Trump, Queen Elizabeth

Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Donald Trump traveled across the pond on Monday for his state visit to the U.K and meeting with Queen Elizabeth II

The president and first lady Melania Trump flew to London Stansted Airport via Air Force One and were greeted by U.S. Ambassador to the U.K. Woody Johnson and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt. The commander in chief stepped off the plane wearing a dark suit and bright blue tie while his spouse donned a navy blazer and skirt, which she paired with a red and white blouse. 

The couple then boarded their helicopter, Marine One, and made their way to Winfield House, which is the U.S. ambassador's residence in the capital. After Melania changed into a white Dolce & Gabbana dress and matching Herve Pierre hat, the two hopped back in Marine One and flew to Buckingham Palace.

Once they arrived in the palace garden, they were greeted by Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. The Prince of Wales wore a pinstriped suit for the occasion while the duchess wore a white dress and matching hat.

The royals then escorted the president and his wife to the palace's west terrace to meet Her Majesty.

Watch

Queen Elizabeth Vetoes Meghan & Harry's Independent Court

To mark the momentous occasion, a double gun salute was held in the nearby Green Park and could be heard around the palace grounds. In addition, soldiers from the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery led 71 horses into place to fire 82 blank artillery rounds. The first 41 salutes honored Trump's visit while the second round of 41 shots honored the 66th anniversary of The Queen's coronation, which fell on Sunday. The military band also played music on the palace forecourt.

These weren't the only tributes. There was also a 103-gun salute at the Tower of London and the British Army fired a 185-gun salute.

Once they reached The Queen, Her Majesty shook the president's hand and then turned to smile and greet his wife. Afterwards, the Trumps and the royals headed inside the palace through the Bow Room, where they introduced each other to members of their staff. 

However, these weren't the only welcoming gestures. The Guard of Honor also gave a royal salute and the American National Anthem was played.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner watched from the balcony of the palace's White Drawing Room.

Next, the president and first lady enjoyed a private lunch with Her Majesty. Afterwards, The Queen showed the couple a selection of U.S. artifacts. They were joined by Prince Harry and the Duke of York.

Melania Trump, Queen Elizabeth, Donald Trump, Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall

Rooke/Shutterstock

The royals and the Trumps have quite the day planned. Around 170 guests will join them for a dinner in the Buckingham Palace ballroom this evening. Everything from the napkin folding to the wine selection has been carefully planned. The dress code is formal and a string orchestra usually performs. There are also traditionally speeches and a performance by 12 pipers traditionally signals the event's end. Afterwards, The Queen will join the Trumps for coffee in the state room. 

The president's state visit to the U.K. marks the third by a U.S. president. George W. Bush and Barack Obama also made the trip during their terms. 

While the commander in chief's visit has only just begun, he has already made headlines. Earlier in the day, he called the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan a "stone cold loser" in a tweet. He also could be heard calling Meghan Markle "nasty" during an interview with The Sun. Although, he has denied making such comments.

