Hannah Baker, Is That You? See 13 Reasons Why's Katherine Langford In Her New Cursed Role

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jun. 3, 2019 6:17 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Katherine Langford, Cursed

Twitter

Hannah Baker who? Katherine Langford is shedding her 13 Reasons Why persona with…a sword and some magic.

Netflix released the first image of Langford in Cursed, the streaming giant's new fantasy drama based on upcoming book of the same name. The series is a re-imagining of the classic Arthurian legend, this time told through the eyes of Nimue, a teenager girl with the mysterious gift who is destined to become the Lady of the Lake. Langford plays the main character.

In the series, Nimue has just lost her mother and finds a partner in Arthur, a young mercenary. Together they quest to find Merlin to deliver the ancient sword. As they journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the Red Paladins and the complicit King Uther. Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler co-created the series and will serve as executive producers. Wheeler will write the companion book and Miller will illustrated, due out in fall 2019.

Watch

13 Reasons Why Stars Reflect on Katherine Langford's Exit

13 Reasons Why was Langford's breakout role. Since, she appeared in Love, Simon, The Misguided and had a role that was cut from Avengers: Endgame. Langford played Hannah Baker, the young woman who committed suicide and left her reasons why via audio tapes, in the first two seasons of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why. The show is returning for a third season, without Langford's character. The actress, who was nominated for a Golden Globe for her work in the series, said goodbye in an Instagram post.

"For me, we told Hannah's story so fully in season one. And in a way, doing that scene in episode 13, I've so often referred to it as it was the hardest scene because it's the scene where I had to let her go. I think coming back this season was challenging because it was playing her but not really her. The challenge was when you tell a character's story so fully, and then you have to come back as a version of her that's filtered through other people's eyes; that required a lot of trust," Langford told EW.

Cursed will debut in 2020.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ 13 Reasons Why , Netflix , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
LGBT TV

From All in the Family to Pose and Special, Celebrate TV's LGBTQ History

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4

It's Sex Therapists and Mysterious Phone Calls on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Vanessa Lachey, La La Anthony

BH90210 Casts Vanessa Lachey and La La Anthony, But As Fictional Wives

Big Little Lies Season 2

Meryl Streep and 7 Other Reasons You're Going to Die Over Big Little Lies Season 2

Mama June screenshot

A Combative Mama June Rejects Family's Intervention in Intense From Not to Hot Sneak Peek

Exclusive: Honey Boo Boo Is Scared of Mama June

Death At The Mansion: Rebecca Zahau

Death at the Mansion Sneak Peek Reveals the "Weird Stuff" Found At the Scene of Rebecca Zahau's Suicide

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.