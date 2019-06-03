Mindy Kaling Thinks Her Daughter Katherine is Actually a Mobster

by Jamie Blynn | Mon., Jun. 3, 2019 5:34 AM

Mindy Kaling

At Mindy Kaling's home, daughter Katherine is the boss. No question about it.

Just 18 months into parenthood and the actress has learned that, surprisingly, she has little authority. "I didn't know how much bribery there was in being a parent," the Mindy Project alum said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show today. "Every time I see her, it's like Tony Soprano. I go up to her and I'm like, ‘Hey, you have to give me the remote controller.' And she's like, ‘You have to give me your car keys.'"

Yes, what the toddler—whose godfather is B.J. Novak—says is what goes. "She's like in the mob," joked the single mom. "And she can barely talk, so that's my life right now." (Her first phrase will hopefully be, "Leave the gun, take the cannoli.")

Watch

Mindy Kaling Wows as a Platinum Blonde at 2019 Met Gala

Beyond diapers and bottles, life certainly has its more exciting moments. In May, Kaling stunned at the Met Gala in a gold Moschino gown and platinum blonde wig.  "It's incredibly glamorous," she told host Ellen DeGeneres of the annual event. "The charity is so wonderful."

But it's also somewhat of a reality check. "I think I have a nice career and I'm doing well," added the Late Night writer. "But the minute I got to the Met, I'm the least famous person there."

"When I arrive, everyone there is a like a European billionaire who don't watch American sitcoms or anything," Kaling said. "I have to like explain my deal to them. And they don't get it, and they're like, ‘Oh, so you are, you are  Harry Styles‘ publicist?'"

Watch her full breakdown of the Met and motherhood in the video above!

