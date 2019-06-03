Jessie J Plays Coy Over Her Relationship With Channing Tatum

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jun. 3, 2019 5:11 AM

Jessie J, Channing Tatum

Michael Tran/FilmMagic Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock

Jessie J isn't one to kiss and tell. 

The 31-year-old singer played it coy when asked about her relationship with Channing Tatum on Monday's episode of Lorraine.

The "Flashlight" artist originally tried to dodge the question by saying she had "no comment."  But after correspondent Dan Wootton asked her if she was "in love" and "happy," she revealed she's "just very content" with her life.

"It's great to see you so happy," he said. 

"Thanks," she added. "Everyone deserves happiness, right?"

The couple first sparked romance rumors in October 2018. The Magic Mike star then seemingly confirmed their relationship by gushing over his leading lady in an Instagram post about a month later. 

While the two have remained fairly tight-lipped about their romance, their actions arguably speak louder than words. The celebrities have supported each other's careers. Jessie J cheered on her main man at Magic Mike Live's opening night in London and Channing attended a few of his leading lady's concerts. They've also been spotted packing on the PDA on more than one occasion

"They have both fallen hard for each other," a source told E! News in March. "They are just enjoying this time and want to be together as much as they can."

Watch

5 Things Channing Tatum and Jessie J Have in Common

In addition, they've enjoyed a few trips together, including a magical day at Disneyland, and have shared some sweet messages on social media.

"You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire," the 39-year-old actor gushed in an Instagram post on her birthday. "You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thank you for just being you. You are so very special. Happy birthday Baby." 

The two aren't afraid to show off their playful side, either. Back in May, Channing posted a picture of himself standing naked in the shower on Instagram and explained the NSFW photo was the result of a lost Jenga game.

"I lost a game of Jenga to Jessica Cornish," Channing captioned the post. "The loser (me) had to post a picture the other person (Jessica Cornish) picked... Smh and fml... I'm never playing Jenga with her ever again..."

We can't wait to see what's next for these two! 

TAGS/ Jessie J , Channing Tatum , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News

