Wells Adams and Dean Unglert Reveal Their Favorite Bachelorette Suitors This Season

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Jun. 2, 2019 8:24 PM

Bachelor Nation alums Wells Adams and Dean Unglert are voicing their opinions about Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette

We're well underway into Hannah's season where one guy (Cam) got sent home for supposedly wanting a "pity rose" while front-runner Luke P. has already professed his love to Hannah. And we're only three weeks in!

E! News caught up with Wells and Dean at iHeartRadio's Wango Tango Presented by The JUVÉDERM® Collection of Dermal Fillers and they told us some of their favorite suitors and least favorite moments that have happened so far.

Dean said he's watched "every episode" of the newest season and shared, "I've been a Pilot Pete fan since the beginning."

Join the club, Dean!

In last week's episode, Peter the Pilot said he was "falling very hard" for Ms. Alabama Hannah and it might seem like the feeling is mutual. Peter the Pilot, after all, has become Twitter's newest boyfriend ever since he arrived at Bachelor Mansion looking fresh in his pilot garb.

Wells has a different descriptor for Peter the Pilot: "Is he the one who looks like a young Nick Viall?"

The answer is yes, and even Nick agrees.

Wells Adams, Dean Unglert

Phillip Faraone/WireImage

While the pilot holds a soft spot in Wells' heart, he has another favorite. 

"I like Tennessee Jed," he said. 

He then joked, "There's always a Nashville musician."

Before moving to Los Angeles to live with his girlfriend Sarah Hyland, Wells himself was a DJ in Nashville.

Dean agreed that Tennessee Jed "seems like a nice guy" and added, "Tyler C. is obviously just a good looking dude." Not to mention a great dancer, which he showed off in his intro video the first week.

Lucky for Jed, he gets to play some basketball with Boston Celtics stars Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier in Monday's episode.

While Wells and Dean are all about rooting for the best men this season, there's also something special about the cringe-worthy moments. The 35-year-old said, "I really like watching dumpster fires burn, so I really enjoyed the Luke P. thing, I really enjoyed the Cam thing. It's great."

The "Luke P. thing" likely refers to the moment when Hannah shut Luke down when he tried to "flaunt" their relationship in front of the other guys.

She explained, "It's annoying when Luke P., like, tries to flaunt our connection in front of the guys. There have just been some, like, little red flags about how he carries himself that bothers me a little bit. It's like this fine line that I really think is attractive to, like, it's the most unattractive thing I've seen in my life."

Luke tried stealing her away multiple times throughout their group date and then told her that he felt "these guys just don't have what it takes to be your future husband."

He then asked, "Can I cut you off for a second" but Hannah wasn't having it. Luke later addressed his actions in a long Instagram post.

The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown

ABC

"First I want you to know how hard it has been for me to watch myself this season so far. Regardless of what is aired AND IF [Hannah] and I are together or not my behavior in all situations has been and will continue to be exposed," he wrote.

"I have learned a lot and I am continuing to learn about my flaws as a man. I'm the first to admit I am far from perfect. This journey has given me a great opportunity to grow and mature as a man, and for that I am grateful." 

Check out the list below to see which of Hannah's men are winning the season thus far and which ones, well, haven't fared as well.

The Bachelorette, Season 15, Jed

ABC

WINNING: Jed

Jed is just rather dreamy so far, staying above the drama and gamely doing whatever he's gotta do to get into Hannah's heart, even if that involves throwing a chicken nugget off a roof. We just want Jed to be a good dude but we've been burned before. 

The Bachelorette, Season 15, Peter

ABC

Peter

Peter the Pilot is just adorable and smiley and also let us never forget that he is a pilot with lots of plane puns to give, and we are into it. 

The Bachelorette, Season 15, Connor S.

ABC

Connor S.

Connor didn't seem to be the sharpest tool in the shed but watching him get soup for Hannah from the deli section at the grocery store and seeing the way he cared for her while she was sick and how he left those notes behind for her like a romantic Easter egg hunt moved him up quite a few spots on our list because it was just cute, ya know?

The Bachelorette, Season 15, Mike

ABC

MIke

Every week, we like Mike more and more, and we're excited to hopefully see Mike blossom without Cam to worry about. (We'd also like to see Mike without Luke to worry about but for now...that's not happening.) 

The Bachelorette, Season 15, Tyler C.

ABC

Tyler C.

Tyler is ridiculous in our favorite kind of way, like how all he knew about pregnancy was that the belly gets bigger and the woman gets hungrier but he was willing to learn, and how he tried to model during the pregnancy simulator, and then how he cause Hannah to fall right over during the tailgate party. He's just a pleasant goof. 

The Bachelorette, Season 15, John Paul Jones

ABC

John Paul Jones

John Paul Jones continues to impress with the fact that somehow John Paul Jones is not only his name, but his personality. Freaking out before the pregnancy simulator is even hooked up is so John Paul Jones. 

The Bachelorette, Season 15, Grant

ABC

Grant

We couldn't have told you a single non-hotdog thing Grant had done until Demi caught him rejecting the flirtatious makeup artist (who she hired) with "I'm going to call Hannah." So that's one good thing unemployed Grant has done.

The Bachelorette, Season 15, Garrett

ABC

Garrett

Garrett is trying his hardest to be a significant person in this house but he is struggling. Perhaps now that Cam is gone, he'll have more of a chance? Perhaps?? 

The Bachelorette, Season 15, Dustin

ABC

Dustin

Dustin did nothing in week three after a solid showing in week two, so Dustin's got some work to do. 

The Bachelorette, Season 15, Luke S.

ABC

Luke S.

Luke S. declared that it would be "disappointing" if Luke P. got the rose. We find it "disappointing" that we can't point to a single other thing Luke S. has done or said. 

The Bachelorette, Season 15, Devin

ABC

Devin

Devin! Are you sure you're still on this show? 

The Bachelorette, Season 15, Matteo

ABC

Matteo

Listen Matteo, we have been waiting patiently for you to drop the fact that you've fathered 114 children via sperm donation, and if there was ever an opportunity, it was the date about childbirth. We're beginning to worry that Matteo's lack of screentime is a sign that he's soon to go, and he's running out of time! 

The Bachelorette, Season 15, Dylan

ABC

Dylan

During the premiere, Dylan made a brave but ultimately solid choice to wear a white suit jacket instead of black, making him stand out at every opportunity during the premiere. 

Since the premiere, Dylan has faded into the background, and that is sad. 

The Bachelorette, Season 15, Kevin

ABC

Kevin

Kevin seems like a nice dude but every time he was on screen, we thought he was someone else until they finally gave him a chyron, and that's why he's here towards the bottom. 

The Bachelorette, Season 15, Luke P.

ABC

LOSING: Luke P.

Luke P. is a nightmare and he must go. Any man who hears that a woman is sick and asks "what was she wearing?" should be kicked out immediately. Hannah literally said he had to slow his roll! Slow your roll, sir! 

Never Forget: Luke's intro video featured a reenactment of the time he found God in his shower after he was dating too many girls because he's apparently too attractive. He also got the first impression rose, probably because he's so hot, we guess. 

The Bachelorette, Season 15, Jonathan

ABC

ELIMINATED: Jonathan

Jonathan is really going to have to step it up if he wants us to remember anything about him! 

The Bachelorette, Season 15, Joey

ABC

ELIMINATED: Joey

We still don't remember Joey, so either he got very little screen time or we've confused him with one of the other guys who looks exactly like him. 

The Bachelorette, Season 15, Cam

ABC

ELIMINATED: Cam

Why Cam got a rose in episode two after all his barging in is beyond us, and why Cam wasn't immediately sent home after losing it on Mike is equally beyond us, but Hannah came to her senses in episode three. 

Our new catchphrase? NBC. Never. Be. Cam. 

That said, there's no way that guy doesn't show up in Paradise. 

The Bachelorette, Season 15, Tyler G.

ABC

ELIMINATED: Tyler G.

Tyler G. got the first one-on-one date of the season, which involved a helicopter ride and four-wheelers in the mud. He and Hannah seemed to have a fine time but Tyler G. made no impression on us whatsoever, and then Hannah announced that he had to leave. So bye Tyler G! 

The Bachelorette, Season 15, Connor J.

ABC

ELIMINATED: Connor J.

Au revoir, Connor J. 

The Bachelorette, Season 15, Matthew

ABC

ELIMINATED: Matthew

Could not tell you a single thing Matthew did or said. 

The Bachelorette, Season 15, Daron

ABC

ELIMINATED: Daron

Goodbye Daron. We hardly knew ye. In fact, we didn't know ye at all. 

The Bachelorette, Season 15, Chasen

ABC

ELIMINATED: Chasen

Hannah really likes his name and the paper airplane was a really cute choice. If only he weren't immediately shown up by Peter in his actual pilot's uniform, maybe he would have gotten a rose!

The Bachelorette, Season 15, Ryan

ABC

ELIMINATED: Ryan

Ryan rolled up on roller skates and then rolled right out of there into the night. :( 

The Bachelorette, Season 15, Matt D.

ABC

ELIMINATED: Matt Donald

Matt Donald didn't get a rose. We feel sad for Matt Donald?? Seems like Matt Donald might have a future in Paradise...

The Bachelorette, Season 15, Thomas

ABC

ELIMINATED: Thomas

Goodbye, Thomas. We hardly knew ye. 

The Bachelorette, Season 15, Brian

ABC

ELIMINATED: Brian

Maybe if Brian had calmed down on the caffeine he would have been able to stick around. 

The Bachelorette, Season 15, Hunter

ABC

ELIMINATED: Hunter

Poor Hunter failed to make an impression on Hannah or us. 

The Bachelorette, Season 15, Joe

ABC

ELIMINATED: Joe

JOE SELLS BOXES. JOE LOVES BOXES. JOE CAN MAKE ANY TYPE OR SIZE OF BOX. JOE JUMPS OUT OF BOXES. And yet Hannah made the better "package" joke before he could even unbox himself, and so she sent him home. 

The Bachelorette, Season 15, Scott

ABC

ELIMINATED: Scott

Scott was the guy who once ran around a mall food court like a "flying chicken" according to his bio, and he got out of the limo 

He then straight up ruined that cocktail party with his girlfriend from Monday. He could have just left it alone, but then he compared his having a girlfriend on Monday to Hannah having just dated Colton on a TV show. It was a bad move, and Scott is currently losing the most. Good going, Scott. 

If one thing is certain this season it's that Hannah will speak her mind and there's absolutely no stopping her. She tells the camera at one point, "Stop f—king with my mind."

You'll also be able to catch up with everything you missed at Wango Tango during a special that airs June 7 on Freeform.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

