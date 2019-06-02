North West Is The Best Helper as Saint West Makes His Singing Debut at Kanye West's Sunday Service

This is what big sisters are for, right?

North West proved (once again) on Sunday that she's the ultimate big sister. North's little brother Saint West made his singing debut at Kanye West's star-studded Sunday Service last week and she stood behind him the entire time helping him out with the lyrics.

Their mom Kim Kardashian shared videos on social media of the sweet moment as well as other snippets from the service. She wrote on Twitter, "I forgot to post last weeks Sunday Service . This was Saints first time singing in the choir so North made sure he knew the words."

The kids all crooned Sinéad O'Connor's "Nothing Compares 2U" and showed that truly, nothing compares to Saint singing.

The West children once again had a wonderful time at this week's ceremony and Kim shared, "North is loving it!"

North has carved out a special place for herself at Kanye's Sunday Service.