Dwyane Wade Surprises Students and Gives Powerful Speech at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Graduation

Dwyane Wade surprised hundreds of graduating seniors and their families at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. on Sunday.

The former Miami Heat star gave a powerful and rousing speech to the class of 2019 where he led them in a chant and also spoke about his first visit to the high school last year about a month after the shooting.

17 people were killed on Feb. 14, 2018 as a gunman opened fire in the school. Since that tragic day, a number of Stoneman Douglas students have advocated for gun laws and also organized the worldwide protest March for Our Lives, which kicked off on March 24, 2018 in Washington, D.C.

Wade started out his speech by sharing that he thought up a speech and shared it with his wife Gabrielle Union. However, she thought it was merely "fine."

"She said, 'Do you want fine? Or do you want this speech to mean something?'" he said.