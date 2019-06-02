Andy Cohen Celebrates His First Birthday as a Dad With Baby Benjamin

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jun. 2, 2019 12:26 PM
The mazel of the day goes to Andy Cohen again: He is celebrating his first birthday as a father and could not look happier.
The host of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen turned 51 on Sunday, four months after he welcomed his first child, son Benjamin Allen Cohen, via surrogate. Cohen posted on his Instagram page an adorable selfie of him with his smiling boy.
"I got the best birthday present of all...♥️♥️," he wrote.
"♥️♥️ Happy Birthday #daddy ♥️♥️," commented longtime friend Kelly Ripa.
"You got that right. Happy bday Andy!!" commented her husband Mark Consuelos.
Many more of Cohen's celebrity friends and colleagues wished him a happy birthday on Instagram, including Real Housewives stars Kyle Richards, Heather Dubrow, Teresa Giudice, Dorinda Medley, Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams, Melissa Gorga, and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.
Anderson Cooper posted on his Instagram page a photo of him standing next to Cohen while holding the star's son.
"HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! @bravoandy," the CNN host wrote. "So proud of all you've done, and for you and Baby Benjamin, it's just the beginning!"
"Thanks my brother #GeminiInfinity," Cohen responded.
See photos of Cohen's sweetest pics of baby Benjamin:
Instagram / Andy Cohen
Cohen poses for a cute selfie with his son on his 51st birthday.
Instagram / Anderson Cooper
It's Uncle Anderson Cooper again!
Baby Benjamin celebrated his first Easter in cute pajamas snuggling up to his proud papa, Andy Cohen.
Article continues below
As soon as spring hit in NYC, the Cohen men were out and ready to soak up the sun.
Instagram / Andy Cohen
Benjamin was excited about MLB Opening Day in St. Louis as he showcased his Cardinals pride, a gift from team pitcher Michael Wacha, who Cohen named his dog after.
Instagram / Andy Cohen
Benjamin met Mark Consuelos in early 2019 and we are forever jealous.
Article continues below
Instagram / Andy Cohen
"Ben is ready for the #RHOA finale in his King-wear, gift from @porsha4real! What a trip! #KingBen," Cohen wrote on Instagram.
Instagram / Andy Cohen
"The 40-Day-Old Virgin," Cohen captioned this adorable snap on Instagram.
Instagram / Andy Cohen
Benjamin has already met Jimmy Fallon so clearly he'll be appearing on The Tonight Show in no time.
Article continues below
Instagram / Andy Cohen
That is one happy baby!
Instagram / Andy Cohen
Dad is all smiles as his baby boy takes a snooze in a cute pair of overalls.
Instagram / Andy Cohen
Benjamin isn't that enthusiastic about his first St. Patrick's Day, but with these matching pajamas we are loving this moment.
Article continues below
Instagram / Andy Cohen
Teddy bear alert!
Instagram / Andy Cohen
Cohen gets it...you have to start them young when it comes to personalizing your clothing.
Instagram / Andy Cohen
Benjamin looks to be a big fan of Kelly Ripa.
Article continues below
Uncle Anderson Cooper got the "exclusive" with little Benjamin in one of their first meet and greets.
The TV host's mornings are a little brighter now that he has his son in his life. He jokes, "Mornings are my new jam."
Duty calls for the WWHL host, but at the end of the day he gets to come home to his precious boy. "First week back at work wraps up tonight. My highlight was quiet time with the boy before heading to the Clubhouse. This is a delightful trip!"
Article continues below
"Many have asked how @therealwacha & his brother are getting along. Here you go," Cohen shared with his fans.
The new dad now gets twice the amount of affection on Valentine's Day thanks to Benjamin and Wacha.
Benjamin clearly has his dad wrapped around his little finger, both literally and figuratively!
Article continues below
Cohen keeps Benjamin close to his heart while travelling in the high skies.
"WOW! This is my son, Benjamin Allen Cohen... He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen. I'm in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I'm a dad. Wow," the proud dad announced after his son was born on Feb. 4, 2019.
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
