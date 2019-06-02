Amy Schumer Cuddles Her Baby Boy as She Celebrates Her "Best Birthday Ever"

Amy Schumercelebrated her 38th birthday on Saturday and it was her best birthday ever, for a great reason.

The comedienne and actress had received her most precious gift a month earlier; she and husband Chris Fischer's welcomed their first child, son Gene Attell Fischer, on May 5.

"Today was the best birthday ever!" Schumer wrote on Instagram on Saturday night, alongside a random photo of people at a party that she found on the Internet. "I'm not in this picture and I don't know these people but it was such a nice birthday."

She later posted a sweet photo of her cuddling her sleeping baby boy in bed while having a snack.

"This s--t is [bananas]," she wrote.