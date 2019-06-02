Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Go Full Lion King at Tina Knowles' Gala

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jun. 2, 2019 9:35 AM

Beyonce, 2019 Wearable Art Gala, Instagram

Instagram / Beyonce

The Lion King? More like the Lion Queen!

On Saturday, Beyoncé and 7-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter attended family matriarch Tina Knowles's annual Wearable Art Gala in Santa Monica, California. This year's theme was "A Journey to the Pride Lands," inspired by Disney's upcoming CGI-live action The Lion King reboot, in which the pop star provides the voice of Nala.

At the event, Beyoncé wore a glittering, feathery golden catsuit featuring an image of a lion across the bodice, and matching cape. Blue Ivy wore a billowing, yellow patterned asymmetrical dress and matching headpiece. Beyoncé posted several photos of the two, as well as a video of her daughter lip-syncing "Circle of Life" on the ride over.

Watch

Beyoncé & More Celeb Mother-Daughter Music Videos

The gala was also attended by Beyoncé's Destiny's Child pals Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, as well as other celebs like Holly Robinson PeeteTiffany Haddish, Tyler Perry, and Steve Harvey.

See photos of guests at the 2019 Wearable Art Gala below:

Beyonce, 2019 Wearable Art Gala, Instagram

Instagram / Beyonce

Beyoncé

Lion King? More like Lion Queen.

Blue Ivy Carter, 2019 Wearable Art Gala, Instagram

Instagram / Beyonce

Blue Ivy Carter

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's little girl is all smiles.

2019 Wearable Art Gala, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams

The Destiny's Child stars reunite on the red carpet (and later joined Beyoncé).

Article continues below

2019 Wearable Art Gala, Michelle Williams

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Michelle Williams

The singer turns heads with a stunning look.

2019 Wearable Art Gala, Chloe x Halle

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Chloe x Halle

The R&B duo showcases glamorous looks.

2019 Wearable Art Gala, Tina Lawson-Knowles, Richard Lawson

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson

Beyoncé's mom appears with her husband.

Article continues below

2019 Wearable Art Gala, Kelly Rowland

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Kelly Rowland

The singer showcases a daring look.

2019 Wearable Art Gala, Star Jones

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Star Jones

The TV personality is feeling blue.

2019 Wearable Art Gala, Tiffany Haddish

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish

Hats off to the comedienne and actress for this look.

Article continues below

2019 Wearable Art Gala, Daniel Kaluuya

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Daniel Kaluuya

The Get Out actor strikes a regal pose.

2019 Wearable Art Gala, Holly Robinson Peete

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Holly Robinson Peete

The actress makes a splash.

2019 Wearable Art Gala, Steve Harvey, Marjorie Elaine Harvey

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey

The talk show host appears with his wife.

Article continues below

2019 Wearable Art Gala, Marsai Martin

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Marsai Martin

The black-ish actress is red hot.

2019 Wearable Art Gala, Tyler Perry

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry presents...this look.

The Lion King reboot is set for release on July 19.

