Secret Heartbreak, Unbreakable Bonds and Bombed Auditions: 30 Secrets You Might Not Know About Dead Poets Society

8. Then unknowns, Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles, who would go on to star in CBS' critically acclaimed The Good Wife, met when they auditioned for the first director and both landed roles. "We screentested together with other actors, and then the movie fell through," Charles told EW, "and there was a whole other year to wait, not knowing if it was even gonna happen again or if we were gonna [get recast]."

Of course, they both kept their roles, with Weir telling People, "Josh was the one to beat in auditions. No one came close to him in terms of charm and acting ability."

9. Dead Poets Society was only Ethan Hawke's second movie ever, and landing the part of the shy Todd meant everything to him at the time.

"I was 18 years old and I thought getting this part would change my life, I had instilled it with that kind of importance," he said in a DVD extra. Hawke would go on to become one of the most highly sought after actors of his generation, starring in Reality Bites, the Sunrise trilogy, Training Day, Boyhood and many more, going on to earn four Oscar nominations.

10. In order to establish a believable onscreen bond between the young men that only a boarding school could create, Weir had his young stars live together two weeks prior to and during filming, immersing themselves in everything '50s—getting era-appropriate haircuts (much to Hawke's chagrin) and studying up on the pop culture of the time; he even had them write poetry and perform theater games together. "We really felt like by the time filming started we had been to school together," Kussman said.

11. They became so close that all seven took a weekend trip to New York City together, accompanying Hawke and Leonard as they auditioned for the same role in Dad. (Hawke ended up getting it.)