Fergie Files for Divorce From Josh Duhamel Almost 2 Years After Separation

Fergie and Josh Duhamels split took one more step to being finalized.

According to a court docket, Fergie filed for divorce from Duhamel on Friday at a courthouse in Pasadena, Calif.

The singer and Duhamel announced their split in September 2017 after eight years of marriage.

"With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family," the couple said in a statement on Sept. 14, 2017.

Despite their separation just under two years ago, the two of them have been dedicated to co-parenting their 5-year-old son Axl Duhamel.