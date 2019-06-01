Taylor Swift Gets Political As She "Personally Rejects" President Trump's Stance on Equality Act

Taylor Swift is kicking off 2019 Pride Month with a very political message.

The 29-year-old singer took to Instagram on Saturday and posted a photo of a letter that she wrote to Sen. Lamar Alexander, a Republican from her home state of Tennessee. Swift wrote at length about the Equality Act, which was passed in the House of Representatives on May 17.

The Equality Act would provide sweeping protections for LGBTQ people. The bill itself "defines and includes sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity among the prohibited categories of discrimination or segregation."

Both Swift's letter to Sen. Alexander and her caption explain why she is imploring her followers to get involved and sign a change.org petition that she created to "urge the Senate to support the Equality Act."

So far, over 65,000 people have signed her petition.

She penned early on in the correspondence, "For American citizens to be denied jobs or housing based on who they love or how they identify, in my opinion, is un-American and cruel."