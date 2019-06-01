2019 Pride Month A-Z Guide: Everything You Need to Know About the Fiercest Time of Year

It's officially June and that can only mean one thing: It's time for Pride Month!

Starting today, rainbow flags will be flown, brands will launch their LGBTQIA-targeted merchandise (hopefully with some intention of supporting the cause, as well), and cities across the country will prepare to launch one fierce AF celebration after the next in honor of visibility and inclusion for the LGBTQIA community.

But this year's celebration is a little bit different than those that have come before, a little bit more special and a little bit more important. Why? Because this year marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, a series of riots that took place in New York City outside the legendary Stonewall Inn when a group of fed-up drag queens and gay people of color decided they'd had enough of the NYPD and its homophobic policies pushing them around and decided to do something about it. From those riots, the gay liberation movement was born and a fight for rights that continues to this very day began.