Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Honor Princess Diana With Pride Month Tribute

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 1, 2019 10:48 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Princess Diana, London Lighthouse Patient

Jayne Fincher/Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are remembering his late mother Princess Diana as they celebrate LGBT Pride Month.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted on their Instagram page on Friday night a collage of photos to promote accounts for charities and initiatives such as Human Rights Campaign, PFLAG, the Trevor Project and the It Gets Better Project.

The collage includes a pic of Diana sitting on a bed next to a patient at a London medical facility for people affected by HIV and AIDS in 1996. The Princess of Wales, who was known for her charity work to raise awareness and stop stigmas about patients and the disease, died in a car crash less than a year later.

Watch

Princess Diana's Lasting Legacy Lives on Through Her Sons

Last month, Harry and Meghan purged their Instagram account's list of users they followed, even unfollowing their own royal family members, and replaced everyone with a select number of charities and other groups to promote Mental Health Awareness Month. They have done the same with Pride Month.

"Continuing with our tradition to rotate the accounts we follow based on causes and social issues that matter to us: For the month of June we 'proudly' shine a light on PRIDE," the post states. "This month we pay tribute to the accounts supporting the LGBTQ+ community - those young and old, their families and friends, accounts that reflect on the past and are hopeful for a deservedly more inclusive future. We stand with you and support you. Because it's very simple: love is love."

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Princess Diana

Chris Jackson/Getty Images, Anwar Hussein/WireImage

Harry and brother Prince William have long supported the LGBT community with their various initiatives to combat harassment and bullying and promote mental health awareness over the years.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Prince Harry , Meghan Markle , Princess Diana , Royals , LGBTQ , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
2019 Pride A-Z Guide

2019 Pride Month A-Z Guide: Everything You Need to Know About the Fiercest Time of Year

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Archie, Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Denies Report Saying She Visited Meghan Markle and Baby Archie

Noah Cyrus, 2018 Teen Choice Awards

Noah Cyrus Strips Down for NSFW Photo and Paris Hilton Approves

Demi Lovato, Christina Aguilera

Demi Lovato Is the Cutest Christina Aguilera Fangirl at Las Vegas Show

Donald Trump, Meghan Markle

Donald Trump Responds to Meghan Markle's Criticism: "I Didn't Know That She Was Nasty"

Amy Schumer, I Feel Pretty

Before She Was a Funny Mom, Amy Schumer Was a Hilarious Comedian & Actress and Her Top Roles Prove It

Elton John, 1973

Still Standing After All This Time: How Elton John Survived Sudden Fame, Crippling Addiction and Multiple Suicide Attempts

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.