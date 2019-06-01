Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Honor Princess Diana With Pride Month Tribute

Jayne Fincher/Getty Images
by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 1, 2019 10:48 AM
Jayne Fincher/Getty Images
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are remembering his late mother Princess Diana as they celebrate LGBT Pride Month.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted on their Instagram page on Friday night a collage of photos to promote accounts for charities and initiatives such as Human Rights Campaign, PFLAG, the Trevor Project and the It Gets Better Project.
The collage includes a pic of Diana sitting on a bed next to a patient at a London medical facility for people affected by HIV and AIDS in 1996. The Princess of Wales, who was known for her charity work to raise awareness and stop stigmas about patients and the disease, died in a car crash less than a year later.
Last month, Harry and Meghan purged their Instagram account's list of users they followed, even unfollowing their own royal family members, and replaced everyone with a select number of charities and other groups to promote Mental Health Awareness Month. They have done the same with Pride Month.
"Continuing with our tradition to rotate the accounts we follow based on causes and social issues that matter to us: For the month of June we 'proudly' shine a light on PRIDE," the post states. "This month we pay tribute to the accounts supporting the LGBTQ+ community - those young and old, their families and friends, accounts that reflect on the past and are hopeful for a deservedly more inclusive future. We stand with you and support you. Because it's very simple: love is love."
Chris Jackson/Getty Images, Anwar Hussein/WireImage
Harry and brother Prince William have long supported the LGBT community with their various initiatives to combat harassment and bullying and promote mental health awareness over the years.
Before She Was a Funny Mom, Amy Schumer Was a Hilarious Comedian & Actress and Her Top Roles Prove It
Still Standing After All This Time: How Elton John Survived Sudden Fame, Crippling Addiction and Multiple Suicide Attempts
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?