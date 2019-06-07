Pride Jewelry for You and Bae

by Katherine Riley | Fri., Jun. 7, 2019 3:30 AM
We're bringing you the latest trends to show your Pride all month long. So far we've covered Pride Accessories for Parades and Beyond, Rainbow Fashion to Show Your Pride in Style, how to Make a Statement With These Pride Graphic Tees and Pride Shoes to Feed Your Sole.
Today is all about the bling, lovebirds. From diamond engagement rings and wedding bands to hand-crafted bracelets to rainbow-hued necklaces, we picked out a little something for everyone.
Celebrate your happily ever after with this magical necklace.
Love and Pride jewelry is designed for people who believe in equality, diversity and tolerance.
Perfect for you and your forever love.
This metal bracelet is so sweet yet elegant.
Ladies, say "I do" to this wedding band, which is part of the Love and Pride design collection.
This casual leather bracelet can be personalized for free!
This band is compatible with Apple Watches 1-4 and comes in both 38/40MM and 42/44MM sizes.
This stunning ring is also a part of the Love and Pride design collection.
We've over the rainbow for this adorable necklace.
