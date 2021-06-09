Kanye & IrinaKardashiansCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Pride Jewelry You Can Wear All Year Long

Let's face it, a pop of rainbow goes with any outfit and season.

We're bringing you the latest trends to show your Pride all month long. So far we've covered Rainbow Fashion to Celebrate Pride Year-Round, how to Make a Statement With These Pride Graphic Tees and 30 Brands Giving to LGBTQ+ Causes

And today is all about the bling! From rainbow-hued anklets and earrings to meaningful bracelets and rings, we picked out a little something for everyone.

Scroll below to check out our Pride jewelry picks!

30 Brands Giving to LGBTQ+ Causes

Pavé Love Stud

Show off your love for love with these 18K gold studs! Whether you wear these as a pair or rep just one, these rainbow studs will help add a pop of color to any outfit. In celebration of Pride Month, Studs released more Pride earring styles in addition to donating $20,000 to the Los Angeles LGBT Center!

$26 Single, $52 Pair
Studs

Rainbow Smiley Face Beaded Anklet

Summer means Pride month and sandal weather, which means you can wear this playful anklet all summer long!

$45
Adina's Jewels

Rainbow Bar Necklace

We love this colorful necklace for layering and how Zarianas is donating 30% of sales from their Rainbow Collection to True Colors United, an organization to help homeless/runaway LGBTQ+ youth.

$36
Zarianas

Pride Statement Earrings by BoxesAndLights

Ok these earrings are amazing! Made of transparent colored acrylic, these rainbow heart earrings are bound to get you tons of compliments.

$22
Etsy

Indigo Ring

Available in gold vermeil or sterling silver, this rainbow ring will look cute alone or stacked with your other go-to rings. Even better, Stella and Bow will donate 50% of proceeds from the Rainbow Bright collection to The Trevor Project.

$60
Stella and Bow

Rainbow Love Bracelet

How fun is this rainbow bracelet? During the month of June, 20% of proceeds from Elise Page Jewelry's Rainbow Collection will go to The Trevor Project.

$70
Elise Page Jewelery

True Rainbow Checker Ring

Add this beautiful handmade ring to your collection for upcoming Pride celebrations! This month, Rellery is giving back 50% off all proceeds made from their limited-edition True Rainbow Checker Ring to The Trevor Project. 

 

$145
Rellery

Rainbow Rectangle Necklace

In honor of Pride month, Made by Mary is offering 10% off the Rainbow Disc Necklace, Rainbow Rectangle Necklace, and Rainbow Ring with code: PRIDE10. Additionally, the jewelry brand will be donating 10% off all proceeds from these pieces to the The Trevor Project.

$62
$56
Made By Mary

Multicolor Rainbow Climber Earrings by JessJewelryDreams

Upgrade your ear game with these precious rainbow earrings! They have an expensive look to them that will help dress up any outfit.

$20
Etsy

18K Yellow Gold Rainbow Ring

Perfect for you and your forever love, this ring makes for one thoughtful and colorful gift.

$1,150
Brilliant Earth

Love Collar Necklace

With bold block lettering saying "love is love," you'll show everyone that love is universal.

$42
BaubleBar

Rainbow Ring

Nab this dazzling ring for yourself or as a gift! Or buy a few and stack them.

$88
Adina's Jewels

Ready for more Pride must-haves? Check out these incredibly cool Pride graphic tees.

