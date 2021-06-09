Pride Jewelry You Can Wear All Year Long

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
And today is all about the bling! From rainbow-hued anklets and earrings to meaningful bracelets and rings, we picked out a little something for everyone.
Scroll below to check out our Pride jewelry picks!
Pavé Love Stud
Show off your love for love with these 18K gold studs! Whether you wear these as a pair or rep just one, these rainbow studs will help add a pop of color to any outfit. In celebration of Pride Month, Studs released more Pride earring styles in addition to donating $20,000 to the Los Angeles LGBT Center!
Rainbow Smiley Face Beaded Anklet
Summer means Pride month and sandal weather, which means you can wear this playful anklet all summer long!
Rainbow Bar Necklace
We love this colorful necklace for layering and how Zarianas is donating 30% of sales from their Rainbow Collection to True Colors United, an organization to help homeless/runaway LGBTQ+ youth.
Pride Statement Earrings by BoxesAndLights
Ok these earrings are amazing! Made of transparent colored acrylic, these rainbow heart earrings are bound to get you tons of compliments.
Indigo Ring
Available in gold vermeil or sterling silver, this rainbow ring will look cute alone or stacked with your other go-to rings. Even better, Stella and Bow will donate 50% of proceeds from the Rainbow Bright collection to The Trevor Project.
Rainbow Love Bracelet
How fun is this rainbow bracelet? During the month of June, 20% of proceeds from Elise Page Jewelry's Rainbow Collection will go to The Trevor Project.
True Rainbow Checker Ring
Add this beautiful handmade ring to your collection for upcoming Pride celebrations! This month, Rellery is giving back 50% off all proceeds made from their limited-edition True Rainbow Checker Ring to The Trevor Project.
Rainbow Rectangle Necklace
In honor of Pride month, Made by Mary is offering 10% off the Rainbow Disc Necklace, Rainbow Rectangle Necklace, and Rainbow Ring with code: PRIDE10. Additionally, the jewelry brand will be donating 10% off all proceeds from these pieces to the The Trevor Project.
Multicolor Rainbow Climber Earrings by JessJewelryDreams
Upgrade your ear game with these precious rainbow earrings! They have an expensive look to them that will help dress up any outfit.
18K Yellow Gold Rainbow Ring
Perfect for you and your forever love, this ring makes for one thoughtful and colorful gift.
Love Collar Necklace
With bold block lettering saying "love is love," you'll show everyone that love is universal.
Rainbow Ring
Nab this dazzling ring for yourself or as a gift! Or buy a few and stack them.
