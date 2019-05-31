BH90210 Casts Vanessa Lachey and La La Anthony, But As Fictional Wives

Ever since the announcement of the Beverly Hills, 90210 reunion series BH90210, we've had endless questions.

Some of them are as simple as "Why?" and "How?" and others are more specific. How will they deal with the death of Luke Perry in the heightened reality of this irreverent drama? How much of actual reality will be addressed in the heightened reality? What role will Sharknado play? Can these actors, in various stages of their careers, pull this off?

Two new pieces of the puzzle have now been introduced with the casting of Vanessa Lachey and La La Anthony as the onscreen wives of Jason Priestley and Brian Austin Green respectively. Jason Priestley is playing himself, but Vanessa Lachey is playing Camille, a high-powered publicist who is balancing her demanding career with the hopes of starting a family. In real life, Jason Priestley is married to make up artist Naomi Lowde-Priestley.