Gia Giudice and Dolores Catania's Son Frank Jr. Just Became Bravo's Prom King and Queen

And the award for cutest prom couple goes to…

Real Housewives of New Jersey fans woke up to a great surprise when they discovered Teresa Giudice's daughter brought a very special date to prom.

As it turns out, Gia Giudice decided to enjoy the final dance of the school year with Frank Catania Jr.

"And that's a wrap," the high school student wrote on Instagram when posing with Dolores Catania's son.

From the looks of Instagram, it appears Teresa hosted dozens of high school students and their parents at her New Jersey home before the dance begun. Guests including Melissa Gorga were able to enjoy food from Palermo's Bakery and pose in front of a prom display by The Balloon Boss.