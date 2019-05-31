Death at the Mansion Sneak Peek Reveals the "Weird Stuff" Found At the Scene of Her Alleged Suicide

Rebecca Zahau's death, just two days after a fatal accident involving her boyfriend's son, was officially ruled a suicide, but some investigators are not so sure.

Oxygen's new limited series Death at the Mansion: Rebecca Zahau takes a closer look at the 32 year-old woman's death in 2011, and in the exclusive sneak peek below, some strange evidence is found that brings up some new questions about how she actually died.

The clip shows what investigator Billy Jensen describes as "weird stuff" inside the mansion where Zahau died, including a towel, blood stains, a message reading "She saved him; can you save her," and a knife covered in blood all the way around its handle.