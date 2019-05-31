SUNDAYS
Kourtney Kardashian's Tips for Feeling Your "Very Best" While Pregnant May Surprise You

Attention any and all expectant moms: Kourtney Kardashian has some tips for you!

As you likely could have guessed, the Keeping Up the Kardashians star knows a thing or two about pregnancy journeys.  After all, she is the proud mom to three cute kids.

So perhaps it's only fitting that Kourtney decided to focus on motherhood for her latest Poosh blog post.  

"Being a mother is my favorite role in life. It gives me purpose, changed me for the better, and made me realize there is nothing else I would rather do with my time. It's been such an incredibly rewarding experience to watch my babies grow and cross milestones," Kourtney shared. "I get so many questions about my pregnancies, and each one was a little bit different. I personally loved being pregnant and made it a point to really listen to my body."

So what are her tips to feel your "very best" during pregnancy? You may just be surprised.

For a woman who prides herself on eating clean and healthy, Kourtney admitted that she had some unconventional cravings.

"I stayed away from the typical foods to avoid during pregnancy like sushi, turkey, nitrates, and hot dogs—and I found myself craving frozen yogurt and cheeseburgers," she wrote. "Every day after yoga, Leila and I would make this afterglow smoothie together, and every ingredient had a specific purpose."

And when you find yourself cooking while pregnant, it's important to focus on intention.

"[My yoga teacher] Leila Johnson taught me a really beautiful way of preparing food," she explained. "She encouraged me to make everything with love, because what you feel while you're cooking becomes energy that gets infused into your food and your system."

Ultimately, diet is only one element to living a healthy lifestyle. Staying active is also extremely important.

While expectant moms may be more tired on certain days, a little movement can make a big difference.

"When I was pregnant with Mason Disick, I ran outside with music every day for seven months," Kourtney explained. "When I was pregnant with Penelope Disick and Reign Disick, I would do yoga or go on walks in my neighborhood, usually with a stroller, and would do a lot of hills."

She added, "When I was pregnant with Reign, I was in the Hamptons during the summer and remember doing the treadmill, StairMaster, and swimming a lot in the pool with the kids along with yoga."

For more tips from Kourtney, make sure to check out Poosh online.

