Ladies and Gentlemen, Robert Pattinson Is Your New Batman

Warner Bros. Pictures confirmed that the 33-year-old Twilight actor has signed a deal to play the Bruce Wayne / the Caped Crusader in The Batman, set to be directed by Matt Reeves, Variety reported on Friday.

CNBC reported that the studio confirmed that Pattinson is in negotiations for the part. Deadline and EW also said Warner Bros. Pictures approved him for the role, and that the intention is to sign him for a three-picture deal.

It was reported earlier this month that the star was in talks to play the main role in The Batman, which is set to theaters on June 25, 2021. Pre-production on the film is expect to start this summer.

The Hollywood Reporter had previously said Nicholas Hoult, Armie Hammer and Aaron Taylor-Johnson were also contenders for the role of Batman.