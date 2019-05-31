Sorry, Diplo: Sophie Turner Would Have Kept Her Wedding to Joe Jonas a Secret

"I don't know if I feel like a wife yet," she told PorterEdit a week after the ceremony. "I don't know how I feel...I mean, I feel good, obviously. But it happened so recently that I'm just kind of floating at the moment."

Had things turned out the way she wanted, her nuptials would still be a mystery.

"It's tricky when people livestream it," she said, an obvious reference to Diplo, who spilled the beans worldwide when he did just that on his Instagram Story. "It would have been better if no one had known, but I actually think it was funny."

Still, it sounds like Turner would have locked up Diplo's phone had she known what was going to ensue. "I think at some point I would have had to stop saying 'fiancé,' but yes, I would have kept it a secret," she said, noting "maybe not forever."

Jonas previously spoke out about whole scenario, agreeing during a radio interview on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, "Yeah, he did ruin it. I love Diplo, but he loves his 'gram more than a 13 year old." The famed DJ has since responded to the singer's comment, writing on Instagram, "The only thing that 'ruined' the wedding was your fit."