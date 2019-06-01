Rebecca Zahau's Final Days: A Tragic Accident, Conspiracy Theories and a Family That Insists Her Death Wasn't a Suicide

To be clear, there is no official murder investigation into the death of Rebecca Zahau.

But not for lack of trying by her family, who eight years later still do not believe that the 32-year-old woman committed suicide at her boyfriend's palatial San Diego-area home in 2011.

"I, personally, have been agonizing over this case ever since I heard about it," says former prosecutor Loni Coombs in the new Oxygen limited series Death at the Mansion: Rebecca Zahau, which premieres tonight. "Ever since I heard that they declared it a suicide, I wanted to know, what's really going on here?"

Coombs notes that the general narrative of the unarguably tragic events in question seemed to focus on the fact that Zahau was a pretty Burmese immigrant dating a millionaire pharmaceutical executive who was 22 years her senior, and that's where her story ended. "And if she wasn't beautiful, they probably wouldn't have talked about her at all," Coombs adds.

Zahau was also a college-educated world traveler who spoke six languages and worked as a certified ophthalmic technician in Arizona until about seven months before she died in the small island resort city of Coronado, Calif.

Her sister Mary Zahau-Loehner, who had moved with Rebecca to the United States from Burma a decade prior, told The Daily Beast in 2011, "She has close friends all over the place. She was a person who wasn't afraid to move. If she thinks there is a better chance for her career, she wasn't afraid to move to another city. She was in Phoenix only the last four years. She was in California and New York."

In December 2010, Zahau reportedly quit her job to spend more time with her boyfriend and his family.