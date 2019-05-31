Kit Harington Spotted in Connecticut After Checking Into Treatment Center

There's nothing better for your health than a bit of fresh air.

Kit Harington must be a follower of that principle because he was seen taking a stroll through a small town in Connecticut, not too far from the wellness center that he is currently staying at. For the lively stroll through the city, the actor wore a pair of grey pants, a black t-shirt and a flat hat that shielded the star's eyes from the sun.

His retreat from Hollywood's sometimes harsh spotlight seems to be doing the star some good. He looked to be happy and healthy, despite reports that the star was dealing with feelings of grief and sadness over the end of Game of Thrones. An alleged friend of the 32-year-old told Page Six, "The end of GoT really hit Kit hard...he realized 'this is it—this is the end,' it was something they had all worked so hard on for so many years. He had a moment of, what next?"