Mandy Moore Gets Candid About Her Shower-Free, Gassy Trek on Mt. Everest

Mandy Moore has completed a hike to remember.

This week the This Is Us star accomplished a major feat: she climbed to the Mt. Everest base camp. Standing at over 17,600 feet above sea-level, it is one of the most difficult treks for even the most experienced hikers. And, Mandy Moore did it!

She posted numerous photos from their days-long journey, which showed the snow-capped mountains in all their glory. What she didn't share pictures of were the not-so-glamorous aspects of the trip, like peeing in the snow, which was probably for the best.

Now that the trip has come to an end, and the actress is returning to the comfort of her bed, she is opening up about all the details of the unforgettable experience in an Instagram Q&A.

To kick off the impromptu conversation, Mandy made one thing clear: she didn't actually climb to the peak of the mountain.