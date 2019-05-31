90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s Andrei Tells Elizabeth "Don't Terrorize Me With Your Pregnancy"

by Chris Harnick | Fri., May. 31, 2019 7:00 AM
The struggle is still very real for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? couple Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet.
In the above exclusive sneak peek, the couple, who are still expecting their baby daughter on the reality show, are not on the same page when it comes to, well, a lot. After moving out of a house owned by Elizabeth's father—with money from Elizabeth's father, unbeknownst to Andrei—the couple are still working out fiancé issues. Andrei doesn't have a job. In the clip, Andrei is seen working on an advertisement for his handyman skills.
"The difference between America and Moldova is life here is more expensive and I think Elizabeth is a little bit frustrated because we're not having enough income at this point," Andrei tells the camera about his job ad. "I think I'm pretty skillful and I think I'm going to do great and I'm going to have enough money to fulfill the needs of my family."
Frustrated is an understatement. Elizabeth thinks she's at the point where she'll have to stop working soon and wants Andrei to get a job ASAP…even if it's with the help of her dad.
"I don't think Andrei realizes how much this is affecting me and it's really coming to a point where it's getting to me, because I'm only becoming more and more pregnant and more hormonal and exhausted and stressed, and it shouldn't be that way," Elizabeth tells the cameras.
Andrei, who has had problems with Elizabeth's family and boundaries, sees Elizabeth's dad as her guardian angel, but in doing so, Andrei thinks her father steps on his toes as the man of the house.
"It's stupid, Lib," he says to her when she suggests getting her dad to help.
"Your attitude is stupid! Just ask him for a damn job. It's not that hard. Ask him for a job! Because of your pride and your ego, you refuse, and I'm over here stressed out and pregnant, and have all this weight on my shoulders," Elizabeth says.
"Don't terrorize me with your pregnancy," Andrei says.
Click play to see what happens next.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.
RuPaul's Drag Race Star Michelle Visage Advocates for Breast Implant Illness Awareness on Season Finale
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?