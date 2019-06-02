7 Unique Father's Day Gifts to Surprise Dad

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Dad, papá, pop, stepdad...whatever we call him, Father's Day is coming and it's time to celebrate and thank our father figure(s). Some dads are easy to shop for: the golfers, the wine aficionados, the bookworms, the TV lovers and the Amazon addicts.

Other dads have us wracking our brains every year to come up with a gift he'll love. May we present our list below? Each of the items is a one-of-a-kind find that we've given our dads in the past, and we can attest that he was happily surprised.

However you celebrate, we hope you and your dad(s) have a great Father's Day!