7 Unique Father's Day Gifts to Surprise Dad

by Katherine Riley | Sun., Jun. 2, 2019 3:00 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Dad, papá, pop, stepdad...whatever we call him, Father's Day is coming and it's time to celebrate and thank our father figure(s). Some dads are easy to shop for: the golfers, the wine aficionados, the bookworms, the TV lovers and the Amazon addicts.
Other dads have us wracking our brains every year to come up with a gift he'll love. May we present our list below? Each of the items is a one-of-a-kind find that we've given our dads in the past, and we can attest that he was happily surprised.
However you celebrate, we hope you and your dad(s) have a great Father's Day!
If your dad's a baseball fan, look no further. Each set of two whiskey glasses features a map of an iconic MLB stadium in the team's two main colors.
It'll be your father's lucky day every time he wears these cufflinks. Customize options allow you to choose the same year on both pennies or a different year on each, so you can memorialize birthdays, anniversaries, vacations and more.
Foodie dads will get a spicy kick out of this DIY kit that includes peppers, vinegars, brown sugar, six bottles and customizable labels so they can name their culinary creations.
Article continues below
Treat your pop like the superhero he is with this playful bookend.
Calling all adventurer dads! When you scratch off places you've visited, you'll discover illustrations with interesting tidbits about world geography.
For the dad who has everything. This easy-to-use sanitizer and charger helps zap the bacteria breeding on your smartphone. Bonus: The case has built-in amplifiers so you can keep listening to music or use your phone's alarm while it's getting its spa treatment.
Article continues below
Whether your family is near or far, dad will love this family signpost. It's all customizable, so you can have slats for relatives, favorite vacation spots or just to list you family members. You can also buy individual signs without the post for $35 each.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?