Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman Ace the Co-Parenting Test at Daughter's Graduation

When it comes to the friendly ex's class, these two would totally pass the test.
As summer vacation quickly approaches for millions of students, Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman had a very special school function to attend. Believe it or not, it's already time for their daughter Olive to move on to another grade level.
"Graduate," Will wrote on Instagram as he kissed his daughter on the cheek alongside Drew.
Followers were quick to congratulate the couple on their daughter's milestone including Jill Kargman who wrote, "LOVE MY NIEEECE!"
According to Will's Instagram Stories, the couple's other daughter Frankie was also in attendance for the big day.
As for today's activities, it appears students had an arts project where they made breakfast. Olive's choice was eggs and bacon.
While the pair finalized their divorce in August 2016, both Drew and Will have remained on friendly terms.
"I got two families," the actress previously shared with Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show. "I went from like, zero to two and it's a miracle and a blessing and we do it in a way that I think a lot of other people are probably doing it too and sometimes, again, the road is different than what you tried to make it or what you expected and you just figure it out and figure it out with grace."
And while there are always some bumps in the road—remember when Will caught Drew on a dating app?!—the good far outweighs the awkward.
"I did get my dream. 2 healthy girls. Will and I continue to marvel at what we made and try to be the best co parents we can be," Drew once shared in an Instagram post. "It's not always easy and the point is...nothing in life is. But it doesn't mean that any bitter outweighs the sweet!"
