Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman Ace the Co-Parenting Test at Daughter's Graduation

When it comes to the friendly ex's class, these two would totally pass the test.

As summer vacation quickly approaches for millions of students, Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman had a very special school function to attend. Believe it or not, it's already time for their daughter Olive to move on to another grade level.

"Graduate," Will wrote on Instagram as he kissed his daughter on the cheek alongside Drew.

Followers were quick to congratulate the couple on their daughter's milestone including Jill Kargman who wrote, "LOVE MY NIEEECE!"

According to Will's Instagram Stories, the couple's other daughter Frankie was also in attendance for the big day.