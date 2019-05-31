5 Affordable Looks for Prom That Will Make You Feel Glamorous

by Alanna Onanian | Fri., May. 31, 2019 10:07 AM
by E! & PrettyLittleThing
The end of the school year is here which means one thing: it's Prom season!
Rather than risk showing up in the same outfit as someone else, why not be a little bold and insert your own personal style? Swap the same old long gown for something bright and vibrant, or maybe even a jumpsuit! Self expression is in and we're here for it, especially when it involves getting glam.
Take a look at some chic outfits we've put together with help from our friends at PrettyLittleThing and get ready to dance the night away, queen!
'Fit For a Queen
BUY IT: BLACK LONG SLEEVE PLUNGE BELTED MAXI DRESS, £35.00 , BLACK TUBE STRAPPY POINT TOE SANDAL, £28.00 , GOLD DOOR KNOCKER CHUNKY KNOT HOOP EARRINGS, £6.00
Shine Bright Like a Diamond
BUY IT: CHAMPAGNE STRAPPY THIGH SPLIT MAXI DRESS, £28.00 , GOLD CHERUB ROUND PENDANT NECKLACE, £8.00 , BLACK MARABOU FEATHER CLUTCH BAG, £22.00 , ROSE GOLD THIN STRAPPY LACE UP HEELS, £28.00
Lilac Vibes
BUY IT: LILAC SATIN QUILTED BUST WIDE LEG JUMPSUIT, £35.00 , LIME TOGGLE TIE STRAPPY SANDAL, £28.00 , MULTI JEWELLED HOOPS, £6.00
2 Pieces Are Better Than One
BUY IT: BLACK BARDOT BLAZER, £15.00 , BLACK CLEAR ANKLE TIE COURT SHOE, £25.00 , BABY BLUE WIDE LEG SUIT TROUSER, £15.00
Mellow Yellow
BUY IT: LEMON RUCHED FLARE LEG BARDOT JUMPSUIT, £30.00 , SNAKE CAGED HEEL POINT TOE SANDAL, £30.00 , SILVER DIAMANTE HOOP LINE EARRINGS, £6.00
To shop these looks and more, head to PrettyLittleThing.com!
Scott Disick Unveils His "Talentless" Clothing Brand & One Kardashian Family Member Isn't So Impressed
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?