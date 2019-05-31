5 Affordable Looks for Prom That Will Make You Feel Glamorous

by Alanna Onanian | Fri., May. 31, 2019 10:07 AM

by E! & PrettyLittleThing

plt prom

The end of the school year is here which means one thing: it's Prom season!

Rather than risk showing up in the same outfit as someone else, why not be a little bold and insert your own personal style? Swap the same old long gown for something bright and vibrant, or maybe even a jumpsuit! Self expression is in and we're here for it, especially when it involves getting glam.

Take a look at some chic outfits we've put together with help from our friends at PrettyLittleThing and get ready to dance the night away, queen!

plt prom

'Fit For a Queen

BUY IT: BLACK LONG SLEEVE PLUNGE BELTED MAXI DRESS, £35.00 , BLACK TUBE STRAPPY POINT TOE SANDAL, £28.00 , GOLD DOOR KNOCKER CHUNKY KNOT HOOP EARRINGS, £6.00

 

plt prom

Shine Bright Like a Diamond

BUY IT: CHAMPAGNE STRAPPY THIGH SPLIT MAXI DRESS, £28.00 , GOLD CHERUB ROUND PENDANT NECKLACE, £8.00 , BLACK MARABOU FEATHER CLUTCH BAG, £22.00 , ROSE GOLD THIN STRAPPY LACE UP HEELS, £28.00

 

 

 

plt prom

Lilac Vibes

BUY IT: LILAC SATIN QUILTED BUST WIDE LEG JUMPSUIT, £35.00 , LIME TOGGLE TIE STRAPPY SANDAL, £28.00 , MULTI JEWELLED HOOPS, £6.00

 

 

plt prom

2 Pieces Are Better Than One

BUY IT: BLACK BARDOT BLAZER, £15.00 , BLACK CLEAR ANKLE TIE COURT SHOE, £25.00 , BABY BLUE WIDE LEG SUIT TROUSER, £15.00

plt prom

Mellow Yellow

BUY IT: LEMON RUCHED FLARE LEG BARDOT JUMPSUIT, £30.00 , SNAKE CAGED HEEL POINT TOE SANDAL, £30.00 , SILVER DIAMANTE HOOP LINE EARRINGS, £6.00

To shop these looks and more, head to PrettyLittleThing.com!

