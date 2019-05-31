5 Affordable Looks for Prom That Will Make You Feel Glamorous

The end of the school year is here which means one thing: it's Prom season!

Rather than risk showing up in the same outfit as someone else, why not be a little bold and insert your own personal style? Swap the same old long gown for something bright and vibrant, or maybe even a jumpsuit! Self expression is in and we're here for it, especially when it involves getting glam.

Take a look at some chic outfits we've put together with help from our friends at PrettyLittleThing and get ready to dance the night away, queen!