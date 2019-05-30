Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shares Rare Video of Son Jack, a Kylie Jenner Superfan

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., May. 30, 2019 1:27 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Son, Jack, KylieSkin, Instagram

Instagram / Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Kylie Jenner's new skincare products are a hit with the kids!

British model and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley posted on her Instagram Story on Wednesday a rare video of her and fiancé Jason Statham's almost 2-year-old son Jack Oscar Statham playing with a pink box of KylieSkin products.

The moment he opens it, the toddler points to a photo of Kylie and says, "Mummy."

"No, that's Kylie," his mom says.

"Kylie," he repeats.

He then grabs one of the bottles inside the box and refuses to put it back in its place despite Rosie's gentle coaxing.

"Sorry!" he says.

Jack then closes the box.

"Bye-bye Kylie," he says.

Watch

How Stormi Is Helping Kylie Jenner Expand Her Empire

"Thank you @kyliejenner on the launch of @kylieskin!" Rosie wrote. "You have a new fan!"

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Son, Jack, KylieSkin, Instagram

Instagram / Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Kylie responded to the video on her own Instagram Story, writing, "Too cute @rosiehw."

Earlier this week, Kylie's sister Khloe Kardashian shared videos of her 1-year-old daughter True Thompson playing with her own KylieSkin gift.

KylieSkin products include a walnut face scrub, a foaming face wash, a face moisturizer, a toner, an eye cream and a vitamin C serum.

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E!

Check out our new Keeping Up With the Kardashians channel on YouTube for show clips, recap videos and more!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Rosie Huntington-Whiteley , Kylie Jenner , Beauty , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
E-Comm: Retinol Products Ranked

Retinol Products That Will Transform Your Skin—Ranked

E-Comm: 13 Blowout Products That Are Worth Every Penny

13 Blowout Products That Are Worth Every Penny

All That - Then and Now

What the Original Cast of All That Is Up to Now

Jessica Simpson, Pregnant

See Jessica Simpson's Super Relatable Mommy Struggles and What She Calls the ''Joy of Postpartum''

Kim Kardashian, Psalm West

Apple, Psalm, Poet, Oh My! Revisiting Hollywood's Most Unique Kid Names

R. Kelly

R. Kelly Charged With 11 New Counts of Sexual Abuse

90 Day Fiance, David and Annie

90 Day Fiancé's David and Annie on Bad Reputations, Making Amends and the State of Their Relationship

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.