Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shares Rare Video of Son Jack, a Kylie Jenner Superfan

Kylie Jenner's new skincare products are a hit with the kids!

British model and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley posted on her Instagram Story on Wednesday a rare video of her and fiancé Jason Statham's almost 2-year-old son Jack Oscar Statham playing with a pink box of KylieSkin products.

The moment he opens it, the toddler points to a photo of Kylie and says, "Mummy."

"No, that's Kylie," his mom says.

"Kylie," he repeats.

He then grabs one of the bottles inside the box and refuses to put it back in its place despite Rosie's gentle coaxing.

"Sorry!" he says.

Jack then closes the box.

"Bye-bye Kylie," he says.