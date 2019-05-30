90 Day Fiancé's David and Annie on Bad Reputations, Making Amends and the State of Their Relationship

Some things never change, but David Toborowsky's relationship with wife Annie Suwan has.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk stars sat down with E! News to give fans an update on where things stand now.

"We have a lot of fun, we laugh, we joke, we travel. Life right now is transition. There are some changes that are coming that I'm not going to say yet, you'll have to see, but as far as our life between each other, I couldn't be any happier. I feel blessed that God put somebody in my life that will make the second half even better."

When David and Annie had cameras chronicling their every move, Annie had conflict with David's kids on the regular. Now? It's better.