YouTuber Roman Atwood "in Shock" After Mom's Tragic Death on Birthday Vacation

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., May. 30, 2019 12:41 PM

Roman Atwood

Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

Roman Atwood is in mourning after the tragic loss of a family member.

On Thursday afternoon, the YouTube star announced a break from social media as he grieves the loss of his mother Susan Anne Christman.

"As most of you know, my family and I are on vacation together. Yesterday, my mom was riding around with my nephew on some little scooters. She fell off hers and hit her head. She immediately lost all vitals," he wrote to his loyal followers. "No heart rate and her breathing stopped. She was rushed to the hospital where she spent the next 8 hours…my beautiful mother passed away shortly after."

Roman continued, "I need everyone to understand that I will be gone for a bit. I will be by my family's side especially my fathers. We are rushing back home to Ohio to figure everything out. Please pray for my family and especially for my father."

In addition to his five million Instagram followers, Roman has developed a huge fan base on YouTube.

The father of three has been making pranks on YouTube since 2010 that are meant to make you smile more. He also has been posting vlogs about his family life in Ohio since 2013.

According to social media, it appears Roman was celebrating his own birthday on Tuesday at an undisclosed beach.

In fact, he posted a short message on his big day that read, "Everyday is a gift."

Soon after posting about his mother's passing, Roman received support from fans and fellow social media stars.

"Here for you Roman, sending prayers," Tanner Fox wrote after seeing Roman's Twitter message. Craig Thompson added, "This is heartbreaking. Im so sorry Roman. Take your time, dont worry about the internet for a while. Spend time with your family and I pray for you and everyone around you. Much love man <3."

And for those who want to know just how special Roman's mom was, we'll let the YouTuber's words speak for themselves.

"I've never been more in shock in my life. I'm numb and in complete disbelief," he shared with his followers when mourning the death of his mom. "My heart is so heavy. We are all broken over here. Mom was everything to us."

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Roman and his family during this difficult time.

