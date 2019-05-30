Dream Kardashian's Video Message to Dad Rob Kardashian Will Melt Your Heart

Rob Kardashian's little girl is all grown up and more adorable than ever!

The 32-year-old posted on his Twitter page on Thursday a video of his 2 and 1/2-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian wishing him a good night.

In the clip, a woman who appears to be a nanny directs the smiling, curly-haired child to say, "Hi Daddy! Night night Daddy! I love you. Sweet dreams. I'll play tomorrow. Good night!" She then blows her dad a kiss.

"Sweetness," Rob wrote.

Rob and ex-fiancée Blac Chyna co-parent Dream, his only child. Chyna also has a 6-year-old son, King Cairo, with her previous ex, Tyga, who also used to date Rob's sister Kylie Jenner.