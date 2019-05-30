Will John Legend Fill Adam Levine's Shoes and Start Arguing With Blake Shelton on The Voice?

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., May. 30, 2019 9:44 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

One week Adam Levine is signed on for The Voice season 17, the next he announces he's done—and walking away from a reportedly big payday.

Levine's exit was announced by The Voice host Carson Daly on May 24 during a segment on Today. He'll be replaced by Gwen Stefani. The news of his exit came shortly after NBC announced Levine would return for the fall 2019 season of The Voice with John Legend, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson. In an Instagram post, Levine said it was time for him to "move on."

So, what does The Voice do now? E! News caught up with John Legend at Sesame Street's 50th anniversary event where the new coach—who won his first season—had some ideas on the new coach dynamic.

Watch

Adam Levine Is Leaving The Voice After 16 Seasons

"We're all going to miss Adam, first of all. He's been a part of the show since the very beginning, never missed a season," Legend told us. "He's been the identity of the show, he and Blake, since the very beginning, so we're going to miss him, but we all love Gwen. Blake loves her quite a lot, I'm sure."

Stefani was a coach on three previous seasons of The Voice.

"She'll fit right in," Legend said. "We'll have a lot of fun."

Shelton and Levine's dynamic became a fan-favorite aspect of The Voice. When commenting on Levine's exit, Shelton said, "Having a hard time wrapping my head around @adamlevine not being at @NBCTheVoice anymore," Shelton tweeted. "After 16 seasons that changed both of ours lives. I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn't set in on me yet. Gonna miss working with that idiot."

"[Stefani and Shelton] probably won't argue as much as he and Adam did…Maybe I'll have to start arguing with Blake now," Legend said.

The Voice will return to NBC on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. this fall. Be sure to watch E! News for more from Legend.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ John Legend , The Voice , Blake Shelton , Gwen Stefani , Adam Levine , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Reality TV

Trending Stories

Latest News
Game of Thrones Finale

Turns Out George R.R. Martin Is Behind the Game of Thrones Ending With Bran Stark

Descendants 3, Sofia Carson

Descendants 3 Sneak Peek: It's Good to Be Bad in New Music Video

Are You the One?

MTV Is Breaking Barriers With the Are You the One? Cast—They're All Sexually Fluid

John Legend Jokes He'll Argue With Blake Now That Adam Is Gone

Saved by the Bell, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen, Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley, Lark Voorhies, Dustin Diamond

Mark-Paul Gosselaar Opens Up About Saved By the Bell Cast Fights, Reboots and Zack Morris' Swagger

The Real Housewives of New York City

How Much Does Sonja Morgan Remember From Her Wild The Real Housewives of New York City Night in Miami?

Law and Order: SVU

Law and Order: SVU Needs a New ADA, So Why Not Make Them An LGBTQ Character?

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.