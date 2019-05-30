Will John Legend Fill Adam Levine's Shoes and Start Arguing With Blake Shelton on The Voice?

One week Adam Levine is signed on for The Voice season 17, the next he announces he's done—and walking away from a reportedly big payday.

Levine's exit was announced by The Voice host Carson Daly on May 24 during a segment on Today. He'll be replaced by Gwen Stefani. The news of his exit came shortly after NBC announced Levine would return for the fall 2019 season of The Voice with John Legend, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson. In an Instagram post, Levine said it was time for him to "move on."

So, what does The Voice do now? E! News caught up with John Legend at Sesame Street's 50th anniversary event where the new coach—who won his first season—had some ideas on the new coach dynamic.