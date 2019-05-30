MTV Is Breaking Barriers With the Are You the One? Cast—They're All Sexually Fluid

MTV
by Chris Harnick | Thu., May. 30, 2019 10:00 AM
There still hasn't been a gay Bachelor or Bachelorette, but MTV is coming for those barriers and introducing the first sexually fluid cast of hit reality series Are You the One?.
The new season of series will be the first reality TV dating competition show in the United States with a sexually fluid cast. The 16 singles all identify as fluid, meaning there are no gender limitations in finding the perfect match. Finding love is all fair game to the new contestants. They will still split the $1 million cash prize if they find their perfect match.
Are You the One?'s new season, hosted by Terrence J, also introduced Dr. Frankie, a relationship expert who works with the singles to help them become better daters and navigate the drama, poor choices and reoccurring patterns in their relationships. Look for Dr. Frankie to also help the contestants identify the current dating trends, like ghosting, benching and stashing, and test just how willing they are to fall into the trends.
Meet the cast below.
Dr. Frankie will help the contestants deal with their relationship issues in hopes of finding the perfect match.
Amber, 23, is from Yonkers, New York.
Max, 25, hails from Columbus, Ohio.
Kylie, 24, is from Salt Lake City, Utah.
Jonathan is 28 and from Panama City Beach in Florida.
Jenna is 25 and from Bloomington, Indiana.
Paige, 21, is from Allen, Texas.
Nour, 25, is from Kenilworth, New Jersey.
Danny is 27 and from San Jose, California.
Brandon, 25, is from Salt Lake City, Utah.
Remy is 27 and is from New York City.
Kari, 23, is from East Hanover, New Jersey.
25-year-old Basit is from Brooklyn, New York.
Justin is 24 and is from Palmdale, California.
Kai is 26 years old and from Chepachet, Rhode Island.
Aasha is 22 and is from Miami Beach, Florida,
Jasmine is 21 and hails from Oxford, Mississippi.
Are You the One? returns on Wednesday, June 26 at 9 p.m. on MTV.
