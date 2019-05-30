Adam Levine Is Missing Out on a $30 Million Paycheck By Leaving The Voice

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Levine had signed on for two more seasons of The Voice before news of his exit emerged. As for his per-season salary, sources shared with THR that the 40-year-old singer made "north of $14 million." So, that would mean his deal for seasons 17 and 18 would've been around $30 million.

But, it sounds like Levine was ready to move on, as he shared in his departure message on Instagram. After thanking NBC, host Daly, as well as his fellow coaches, Levine thanked the fans.

"There's literally no show without you guys," Levine wrote. "For me, it was time to move on. Your support has meant EVERYTHING."