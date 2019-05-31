5 Best Fashion Boxes for the Perfect Yet Effortless Wardrobe

stitchfix.com
by LaToya Marc | Fri., May. 31, 2019 3:30 AM
So we know you have a ton of subscriptions already—we mean they are everywhere. And we're not just talking the obvious picks like Amazon Prime. We're talking subscription boxes for literally anything you can imagine. Maybe you are a wine lover, but get overwhelmed when you have to choose which bottle—there's a box for that. Or maybe you like to spoil your dog with new toys and treats each month—there's a box for that, too! From trendy lifestyle and beauty products, to kid's clothing and fun activities, subscription boxes are making our lives so much easier.
And lucky for us, the fashion industry has fully embraced this trend—taking the guess work out of what to wear to work, a wedding or date night. Whether you want to try before you buy or have a personal stylist select outfits just for you, sign up for one of our favorite fashion boxes below to simplify your wardrobe. Your closet and wallet will thank you!
M.M.LaFleur specializes in modern professional wardrobe staples, and their Bento Box allows you to try their impeccable fit before you buy. The Bento Box is not a rental or subscription service, but you still get a professionally curated selection of items based on your style preferences. Once you receive your box, you have four days to try on the items before buying what you love and returning what you don't. Shipping both ways is always free, and they carry sizes 0P–22W.
We've always loved Rent the Runway (RTR) because you don't actually have to buy anything—and with their new Unlimited monthly subscription, you can swap out as many items as you want each month all for the same fee! You select four or more styles from RTR's expansive designer inventory, wear your rented collection as your own, buy (at a discount) anything you'd like to keep, and send back the rest. RTR handles all shipping and dry cleaning fees, caters to women of all sizes (0–22W, and maternity), and recently launched RTR Kids too!
Stitch Fix is all about "personal styling for everybody." After you complete your style quiz, a stylist selects five items for you to try. The styling fee is only $20, which can be credited towards any items you choose to keep from your "fix". Stitch Fix caters to all sizes—including petite, plus and maternity—women, men and children.
Le Tote lets you rent clothing and accessories for a monthly fee. At $79 a month for their classic plan and $89 a month for their maternity plan, Le Tote stylists curate your tote with your input. At the end of the month, you can swap your items out or buy what you love at up to 50% off retail. Le Tote carries brands like Vince Camuto and French Connection, and their sizes range from 0–16 (XS – XXL).
Trunk Club—a Nordstrom Company—has users complete a survey and chat with a stylist (via phone or messenger app) so they know not only your style, but also your budget. You review your "trunk" online before it's shipped out. The cost is $25 (waived for Nordstrom cardholders) and credited towards any items you keep. Trunk Club is available for both women and men, and each trunk includes 6-10 items.
