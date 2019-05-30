Law and Order: SVU Needs a New ADA, So Why Not Make Them An LGBTQ Character?

It's been nearly a decade since Law & Order: SVU had an out member of the LGBTQ community as part of its series regular cast. Time for that to change.

With the historic season 21 on the horizon—and an empty assistant district attorney spot to fill—it's time SVU introduced a new LGBTQ character. The ADA role is the perfect place for that.

In 2015, Peter Scanavino and then-series star Raúl Esparza both told E! News it was time for the series to have a character from the LGBTQ community and Scanavino said he'd be more than OK with it being his then-new character, Detective Dominick "Sonny" Carisi.

"I think it would be cool because it would kind of against type, you know what I mean? And I think it would be interesting," Scanavino said during a set visit in 2015.

However, that never happened. It still could, but it probably won't.