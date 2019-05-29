Taron Egerton, Richard Madden and More Dazzle at Rocketman NYC Premiere

Elton John is known for his stunning styles and flare for the dramatic.

So, it's safe to say that the bar was set high for all the stars attending the Rocketman premiere in New York City. Stars like Taron Egerton, Bryce Dallas Howard and Claudia Shiffer made sure to rise to the occasion with their chic and colorful outfits that were perfectly suited for the fun premiere.

Plus, accessories were available for those who wanted to add a touch of glamour to their ensembles. Members of the crowd were given star-shaped sunglasses, similar to the ones Elton John would sport, as well as masks that looked just like Taron in character.

Although, a good sense of fashion does not seem to be lacking for the famous Rocketman cast, which includes former Game of Thrones star Richard Madden. In Cannes, the celebs truly stood out in their designer ensembles, which the cameras caught plenty pictures of.